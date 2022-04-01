WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $69.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.98, a P/E/G ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

