WESPAC Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

