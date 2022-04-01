Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$15.98 Average PT from Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDO. National Bankshares raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.25 to C$18.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Pi Financial downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total transaction of C$597,726.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$174,346.60. Also, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.38, for a total value of C$153,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at C$876,367.78. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,913 shares of company stock worth $1,365,363.

TSE:WDO opened at C$15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 17.05. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$8.58 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.29.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.