Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Burford Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

BUR opened at $9.19 on Friday. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Burford Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Burford Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Burford Capital by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

