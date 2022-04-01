WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on WeCommerce from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS WECMF opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. WeCommerce has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides merchants with a suite of ecommerce software tools to start online store. The company focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem. It also engages in the software as a service, digital goods, and services businesses that build apps and themes and run agencies that support Shopify merchants.

