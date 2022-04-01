Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Invests $219,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,722,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $393.33. 5,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,693. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $241.96 and a 52 week high of $400.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.62.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

