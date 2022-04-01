Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,448,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

