WD Rutherford LLC Sells 115 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 2.0% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $6.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $549.90. The company had a trading volume of 124,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 488.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $561.66 and its 200 day moving average is $611.93.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $686.52.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,086 shares of company stock worth $23,645,860. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

