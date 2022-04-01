WD Rutherford LLC Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,018 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 2.4% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $61,565,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,789,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.91. The company has a market capitalization of $211.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.