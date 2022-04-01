WD Rutherford LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,205,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,913. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.14.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

