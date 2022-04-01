WD Rutherford LLC Lowers Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.66. The company had a trading volume of 305,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.51. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.30 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

