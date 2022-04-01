WD Rutherford LLC Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 426.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.03. 1,679,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,688,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $81.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

