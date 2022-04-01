WBI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 737,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,051 shares during the period. WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.55% of WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF worth $15,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WBIT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $22.27.

