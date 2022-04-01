WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $64.84. 118,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,654 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

