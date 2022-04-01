WBI Investments Inc. Takes $2.14 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 57.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 105.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

NYSE:TT traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $154.85. 1,335,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $142.53 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.60.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

