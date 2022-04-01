WBI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,632 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 0.9% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $23,080,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,569,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,049,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,149. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $93.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

