WBI Investments Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after buying an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,541,000 after purchasing an additional 114,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after purchasing an additional 439,743 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,306. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

