WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 66,990 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 66,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 0.7% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 48,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,672,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 58,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,920,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,002. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.