WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 203.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,380 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,604,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 86,105 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 421,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 66,578 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 303,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 231.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 112,986 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

FLGB traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. 58,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,332. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.