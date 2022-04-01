WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 7,804 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.15. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $67.29.

