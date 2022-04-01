WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 19,659 Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 303,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,604,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 86,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 231.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 112,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

