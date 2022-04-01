WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,713 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 26,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period.

Shares of KBE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.32. 138,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,547. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

