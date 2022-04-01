WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 9,456 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. owned 0.07% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 44,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,837,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 678,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 82,633 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLJP traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $32.53.

