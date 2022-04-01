WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,490,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 656,697 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,749,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 501,080 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. 345,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,641,334. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

