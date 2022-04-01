WBH Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of VDC stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,314. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $176.43 and a twelve month high of $202.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.62 and its 200 day moving average is $190.95.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

