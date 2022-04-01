WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 2,191 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,789,000 after acquiring an additional 55,040 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after buying an additional 1,957,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,724,000 after buying an additional 185,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after buying an additional 399,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,379,000 after buying an additional 80,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.35. 5,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,603. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.80. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $111.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

