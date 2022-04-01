WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 156 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,073 shares of company stock worth $1,598,157 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.37. 391,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,913,602. The firm has a market cap of $610.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.71.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

