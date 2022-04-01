Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes $653,000 Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $632,708,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $523,687,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $808,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $223.95. 442,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,913,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.71. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $609.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

