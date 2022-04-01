Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,085 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,085 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 422.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 15.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.77. The company had a trading volume of 221,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,070. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

