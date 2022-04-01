Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,963 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.9% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.32.

COST stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $574.61. The company had a trading volume of 50,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,799. The firm has a market cap of $254.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $348.84 and a 1-year high of $586.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $526.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

