Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 15.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 53.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.96. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.94 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

