Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys Shares of 5,251 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. 3M accounts for about 0.7% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in 3M by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after buying an additional 656,752 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in 3M by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after buying an additional 574,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $92,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.57. 32,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average of $169.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

