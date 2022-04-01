Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 8,166 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,619,790 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

