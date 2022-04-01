Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Sell

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

Shares of W opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.86 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.69. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $354.50.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,822 shares of company stock worth $2,131,777. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Wayfair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Wayfair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

