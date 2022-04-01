Waterdrop (WDH) and Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Waterdrop to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop -49.04% -68.93% -28.31% Waterdrop Competitors 2.12% 13.89% 2.82%

This table compares Waterdrop and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $503.08 million -$247.01 million -1.23 Waterdrop Competitors $9.41 billion $813.98 million 30.81

Waterdrop’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop. Waterdrop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Waterdrop and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 1 3 0 2.75 Waterdrop Competitors 268 1130 1236 48 2.40

Waterdrop presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 451.80%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 24.24%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Waterdrop rivals beat Waterdrop on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Waterdrop (Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

