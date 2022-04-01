Washington Federal, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WAFD opened at $32.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

In other news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 12,006.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

