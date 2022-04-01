Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Up to $37.54

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.54, but opened at $38.76. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 8,177 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 635.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 304,711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 28.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth about $19,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.