Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Up 42.2% in March

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $37.11 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Warrior Met Coal (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.