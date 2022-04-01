Warp Finance Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $115.46 or 0.00255062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $539,645.07 and $316,473.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002269 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

