WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) Declares $0.05 Interim Dividend

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 3rd.

Get WAM Research alerts:

In other news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 17,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.71 ($1.28), for a total value of A$29,505.70 ($22,184.74).

About WAM Research (Get Rating)

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.