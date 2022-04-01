Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $150.94. 315,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294,070. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.12 and a 200 day moving average of $142.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

