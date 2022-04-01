Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Shares of WD opened at $129.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.20. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.81 and its 200 day moving average is $136.13.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

