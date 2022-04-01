Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.58.

WBA traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $43.51. 173,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,890,105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after buying an additional 1,224,617 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,900,000 after buying an additional 320,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $444,518,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $371,684,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

