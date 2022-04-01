VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Short Interest Update

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 2,910,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VTEX in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $108,504,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $6,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $43,799,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $85,647,000. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth approximately $5,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTEX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,984. VTEX has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

