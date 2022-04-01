Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Director Sells $41,800.95 in Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $41,800.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $364.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.91. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

