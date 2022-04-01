Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 150 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 169.38 ($2.22).

VOD opened at GBX 124.84 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.33. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market cap of £33.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -249.68.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

