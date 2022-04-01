Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Gap Down to $20.01

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.01, but opened at $19.60. Vishay Intertechnology shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

