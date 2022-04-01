Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CYBBF. Barclays raised their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Virgin Money UK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.00.

CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

