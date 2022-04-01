Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $22.58

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.58, but opened at $25.03. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 54,053 shares traded.
Several research firms have issued reports on VIR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.97.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $48,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $567,318.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,010 shares of company stock worth $1,978,304. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,406,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
