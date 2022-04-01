Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $22.58

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.58, but opened at $25.03. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 54,053 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.97.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $48,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $567,318.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,010 shares of company stock worth $1,978,304. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,406,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

