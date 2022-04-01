Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 429,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,616,688 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Get Vipshop alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Vipshop by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.